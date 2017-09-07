Premiership: Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons
|Aviva Premiership
|Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Newcastle, online and the BBC Sport app and on the BBC Sport website
Sale Sharks have made five changes to the starting XV, with four of them coming in the pack.
Cameron Neild, Alexandru Tarus, Andrei Ostrikov, and Tom Curry come into the forwards while Mark Jennings is named at centre.
Newcastle make a front-row change with hooker Kyle Cooper ruled out by a shoulder injury so Scotland international Scott Lawson comes in.
Fellow hooker Santiago Socino is named on the bench as cover.
Sale: Haley; Solomona, Addison (c), Jennings, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Neild, Tarus, Ostrikov, Beaumont, Ross, T. Curry, Strauss
Replacements: Jones, Flynn, John, Nott, B. Curry, Ioane, Cliff, James
Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Harris, Josh Matavesi, Agulla; Hodgson, Takulua; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Witty, M. Wilson, Welch (c), Chick
Replacements: S. Socino, Mavinga, Davison, Cavubati, Latu, Stuart, JP. Socino, Goneva