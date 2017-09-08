Premiership: Bath v Saracens

Anthony Perenise has 30 Test caps for Samoa

Aviva Premiership Venue: The Recreation Ground Date: Saturday 9 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Samoa prop Anthony Perenise makes his first Premiership start for Bath since rejoining the club this summer.

He takes the place of Kane Palma-Newport, who picked up an injury in their opening-day win at Leicester.

Saracens are without Sean Maitland and George Kruis due to knocks, with Chris Wyles and Michael Rhodes coming in.

Summer signings Christopher Tolofua and Liam Williams could make their debuts from the bench, while Mako Vunipola and Owen Farrell are also replacements.

Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Saracens are a great team. If you don't turn up against them, they'll make you pay. They'll be tough to break down.

"They've been through some highs and lows together as a group so they use that experience they've got and feed off each other.

"If we apply our game, they'll have to solve those problems. We'll take confidence from what we did well at Leicester."

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Banahan; Priestland, Cook; Obano, Dunn, Perenise, Charteris, Stooke, Garvey (capt), Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Auterac, Andrews, Phillips, Grant, Fotuali'i, Burns, Tapuai.

Saracens: Goode; Earle, Taylor, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Brits, Koch; Day, Itoje; Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Tolofua, Vunipola, Figallo, Isiekwe, Earl, Spencer, Farrell, Williams.