Ulster hooker Rob Herring says the team must repeat performances like Friday's victory over Cheetahs to be successful in the Pro14 this season.

The 42-19 win over the South African newcomers in the Pro14 opener is followed by a trip to take on Italians Benetton Treviso on Saturday.

Herring also praised the impact of new head coach Jono Gibbes since his arrival at Kingspan Stadium.

