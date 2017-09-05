Glasgow Warriors: Ali Price has become a leader - Ruaridh Jackson

In his first game since returning to the club, Ruaridh Jackson helped Glasgow Warriors to victory over Connacht

Ali Price has matured into one of Glasgow Warriors' leaders, according to team-mate Ruaridh Jackson.

The scrum-half was influential in Glasgow's opening day Pro14 win at Connacht, scoring one try and making another in an 18-12 victory in Galway.

And Jackson, who is back at Scotstoun after leaving for Wasps in 2014, has been impressed by Price's progression.

"He was a really exciting player in the academy, a real buzz-ball, but he's really added to his game," he said.

"It's great to see the progress of a young guy. He's become more of a leader and controlling things but without losing that electric pace and break and exciting play that he brings to the team."

Price, 24, established himself at international level last season, starting the final three matches of Scotland's Six Nations campaign in the absence of injured captain Greig Laidlaw.

With Laidlaw selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, Price played in all three of Scotland's summer tour matches, starting in the victories over Italy in Singapore and Australia in Sydney.

His stock is undoubtedly on the rise, but Jackson warns Price will face fierce competition for the Glasgow number nine jersey this season.

"Having these young guys challenging in the squad is great," Jackson continued.

"You've got a lot of scrum-halves challenging in there - you've got Henry Pyrgos who is a really established guy here, young guys like George Horne coming through, Niko [Matawalu] is back, so it's a really good place to be.

"It's awesome when these young guys come through the academy system and kick on and become top players in the league and also doing it on the international stage."

Jackson, a fly-half by trade, has been pressed into action at full-back by club and country in recent seasons. Although he intends to compete with Finn Russell and Adam Hastings for the number 10 jersey, for now he is happy just to be named in a backline where competition for places is fierce.

"At the minute, I'm just really happy to be back out playing, whether it's at 15 or 10. I slipped into the centres at the weekend there when we were playing musical chairs in the backline," he said.

Price has started five of Scotland's last six internationals

"You're in the job to play rugby, play matches and wherever that is, I'll take it. I love playing 10, it's my favourite position, but I'm really enjoying my time at full-back at the moment.

"There's going to be strong competition throughout the season and there will be injuries, so having that versatility and being able to slot into different places stands you in good stead."

Warriors take on the Ospreys at home on Saturday in Dave Rennie's first home game in charge and Jackson is relishing the prospect of making his second debut at Scotstoun.

"Can't wait," he said. "It's going to be a tough game against Ospreys who are a top team, but it'll be nice to run out in front of the Warrior nation again on a new, fast track which should hopefully suit our game.

"I'm really excited for it."