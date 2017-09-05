Gareth Anscombe: Wales fly half is out for at least six weeks

Gareth Anscombe made five appearances for New Zealand under-20s before opting for Wales

Wales and Cardiff Blues fly half Gareth Anscombe is set to be out for at least six weeks with a groin injury.

He missed the Blues' opening night defeat to Edinburgh after the problem flared up in pre-season and has been to see a specialist in a bid to cure the condition, known as Osteitis pubis.

"He's quite a way away if I'm honest," head coach Danny Wilson said.

"He'll be at least a month. It needed rest and it needed certain treatment to help it," he added.

"Obviously the position he plays, he's a goal-kicker and kicking is the biggest stress. He's going through some treatment which has proved successful to others but it's going to take a bit of time.

"There's no point having Gareth for two, three weeks and then out for another month, we need to try and get this sorted once and for all."

Anscombe has had problems with his groin in the past, undergoing surgery in December 2016.

He's now turned to Dr Mark Gillette, Head of Sports Medicine at West Bromwich Albion Football Club, for treatment to try and eliminate his symptoms.

"It obviously flared up again from the Welsh tour in the summer as that was the last time he played," Wilson added.

"But we had parts of last season if you remember that he missed through the same situation.

"It's something that flares up and is a very difficult area to treat."

The news comes as another blow after Welsh international flanker Ellis Jenkins underwent surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon suffered during the Blues pre-season win against Exeter Chiefs in August. He'll be out for at least three months.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Cardiff Blues 10-20 Edinburgh

Warburton return close

However, Lions Captain Sam Warburton could return to first team action in "a week or two" after an extended break following the summer tour to New Zealand.

Warburton led the Lions to an historic series draw against the All Blacks and it had been planned for him to miss the first month of the season to recover from his summer exploits.

"Sam needs a rest," said Wilson. "Sam needs to get a certain amount of training under his belt and he's done some of that.

"The most important steps are to make sure the long term of the player's welfare comes first and that they're looked after by us and the WRU.

"The WRU have the overriding say [when he plays] because they pay the overriding money as we know.

"We're involved in the process and we have good communication.

"We all know where we are and what we're doing.

"When he's ready we'll have him on the pitch. I can assure you as soon as he's ready... in the next week or two."