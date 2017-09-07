Northampton Saints 'must use Saracens defeat as spur', says Alan Dickens

Sean Maitland scored a hat-trick of tries for Saracens against Northampton

Northampton Saints attack coach Alan Dickens wants the team to use their loss to Saracens in their opening game as a spur for the rest of the season.

Saints conceded nine tries in a 55-24 mauling at Twickenham on 2 September.

They will look to atone in the East Midlands derby against Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

"I want us to remember that result. I want us to use it, to drive us forward for the rest of the season," Dickens told BBC Radio Northampton.

"As a coaching group we went away, looked at ourselves, questioned ourselves, and the players have done the same. They weren't at the races and they'll look to fix it this week.

"This game enables us to refocus, to dust ourselves down and go again. During pre-season, the lads worked hard, the application from everybody was excellent and we've just got to put it on the pitch."

Leicester were also beaten in their opening Premiership game, losing 27-23 at home to Bath.

"They'll have been going through hell this week, just like we have," said Saints prop Kieran Brookes.

"There's a lot of improvement to be done round the pitch. Our defensive structure wasn't good and our attacking structure wasn't good. We have a structure but none of us stuck to it and the intensity of Sarries caught us out.

"Nobody wants to lose the first game of the season, and especially how we did, so it's a massive chance (against Leicester) for everybody in the squad to rectify those wrongs."