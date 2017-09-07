Pro14: Edinburgh v Dragons (Fri)

Edinburgh recovered from a 20-3 half-time deficit to beat the Dragons at Myreside last season

Pro14: Edinburgh v Dragons Venue: Myreside Stadium Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:35 BBC coverage: Live on BBC Alba, BBC Radio Scotland (FM) & BBC Sport website. Live score updates on BBC Radio Wales, highlights later online and Scrum V, BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST.

Centre Robbie Fruean will debut as Edinburgh make five changes for Friday's Pro14 meeting with Dragons.

Damien Hoyland replaces the injured Dougie Fife on the right wing, with flanker Hamish Watson in for Scotland colleague John Hardie.

Dragons call up ex-Edinburgh centre Sam Beard and Rynard Landman replaces Matthew Screech in the second row.

Teenager Owain Leonard, who has yet to feature in the league, is among the visitors' replacements.

Full-back Zane Kirchner, who made his competitive debut for the Dragons last weekend retains his starting place, with just two alterations from head coach Bernard Jackman.

Jack Dixon is the man to make way for Beard.

Italy prop Michele Rizzo, on a short-term loan from Leicester, makes a first Edinburgh start, with Ben Toolis brought into the second row to partner Grant Gilchrist, who makes his 100th club appearance.

Former Junior All Black Fruean is partnered in the midfield by one of last week's try-scorers, Chris Dean.

Edinburgh got off to a winning start under new head coach Richard Cockerill, with a 20-10 success at Cardiff Blues.

The visitors are looking for their first points after opening with a 39-16 home defeat to Leinster, which extends their losing run to 15 games in all competitions.

Edinburgh finished ninth in the Pro12 last season, two places above the visitors, with a home win apiece in the league meetings.

"Training has been good this week and we took great confidence from getting the result in Cardiff," said Cockerill. "We've put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and I think we saw the rewards of that at the weekend.

"We've got to keep chipping away and keep building that confidence, culture and identity in what we're doing. It was a good start for us, but we need to get it right again tomorrow night.

"I expect energy from the guys who've come in. They've worked hard and got their opportunity to play. We've got a strong squad and we've got options in a lot of positions, so for the guys coming in, I want them to bring us energy, but I also want them to fight and try and earn a spot in this team."

Dragons were 20-3 up at half-time on their most recent visit to Myreside, coughing up three tries in the final 10 minutes to lose.

"It's one of those defeats that still annoys you now when you think about it," said number eight, Harrison Keddie.

"But that was last year and we have a new set-up here now with new systems. Hopefully, if we are in a position like that again it won't be the same result and we will come away with the win.

"Edinburgh are in a new era under Richard Cockerill and will want to lay down a marker but it's up to us to almost do what Leinster did to us last weekend. Nullify that first 20-30 minutes when they will come at us all guns blazing and then we've just got to execute our correct game plan, doing what we have been coached to do and prepared for."

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Hoyland, Dean, Freuan, Harries, Weir, Hidalgo-Clyne; Rizzo, McInally, Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: Ford, Marfo, Berghan, McKenzie, Du Preez, Fowles, Tovey, Rasolea.

Dragons: Kirchner, Hewitt, Morgan Beard, Amos, Henson, Davies; Harris, Dee, Brown, Landman, Hill, Thomas, Benjamin, Keddie.

Replacements: Buckley, Price, Fairbrother, Screech, Williams, Leonard, O'Brien, Hughes.

Referee: Stuart Berry, SARU