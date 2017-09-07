Rob Vickers: Newcastle Falcons veteran prop grateful for loyalty amid testimonial

Rob Vickers (with the headband) has been at Falcons since his days as a student at Durham University

Long-serving prop Rob Vickers is grateful to Newcastle Falcons for helping him to realise his ambition of being a "one-club man".

Vickers, 35, has played his entire professional career at Kingston Park since making his debut 233 appearances ago in the 2006-07 season.

His service has been rewarded with a testimonial year.

"In the modern game you get a lot of movement, but it's an individual choice for me," Vickers told BBC Newcastle.

"I always wanted to be a one-club man, my wife's a farmer and was never going to move, so that made it easier to stay but also it has been nice to be wanted."

The former Durham University student is originally from Barnsley, but has settled in the north east to become a mainstay of the Falcons pack.

His testimonial year will benefit three charities - the Falcons Foundation, Stay Strong for Stu and the charitable foundation set up by ex-Falcon Doddie Weir following his Motor Neurone diagnosis.

"It's very humbling," Vickers added.

"The big thing is I've got a good committee doing the organisation behind the scenes but also the support we can offer a number of charities."