Championship: Hartpury College v Jersey Reds

Rory Pitman played for Welsh side Scarlets before joining Jersey this summer

Jersey Reds hand first starts to Fiji prop Leeroy Atalifo, hooker Jared Saunders and number eight Rory Pitman for their visit to Hartpury College.

Jack Macfarlane, Jake Armstrong and Max Argyle drop out of the starting XV that were beaten by Doncaster last week.

Forward James Voss, the only Jersey-born player in the Reds' ranks, lines up against his former side.

It is their first meeting with newly promoted Hartpury, who were narrowly beaten at Bristol in their opener.

Hartpury are playing in the Championship for the first time in their history after a similar rise through the leagues to Jersey, who are in their sixth season in the second tier.

Reds head coach Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey:

"I think their student tag is an interesting one considering, if you look at the personnel in their squad, the experience they've got both in the Premiership and Championship.

"As a new group we need to make sure we learn from the experiences we picked up against Doncaster in a couple of those key moments.

"Tim Duchesne, Brendan Cope, Scott van Breda, George Eastwell - there are a lot of backs there that haven't been able to be in training, so it's been challenging.

"We've had to restructure our week, which has been difficult, but the preparations have still been good."

Hartpury: Wilcox; Caven, Carpenter, Eves, Cochrane; Perry, Randall; Murphy, Tanner, Harden, Craig, Edwards, Langley, Gilbert, Oakley (capt).

Replacements: Stratford, Flook, Heard, Grieve, Dyer, Williams, Boulton.

Jersey: Van Breda (capt); Pincus, Best, Ma'afu, Worrall; Cope, Hardy; Woolmore, Saunders, Atalifo, Voss, Sexton, Rogerson, Joyce, Pitman.

Replacements: Godfrey, Selway, Armstrong, McKern, Argyle, Dudley, Abrahams.

