Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle wants more belief from players
Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle has called on his squad to have more belief in themselves after two narrow defeats to start their Championship campaign.
Following an opening-day 29-28 loss at Ealing, Pirates picked up two points against Bristol but were beaten 31-29.
"Momentum is going to swing in a game and I think that's where we've just got to be a bit more on our metal," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"We've just got to be comfortable with being under the pump a little bit."
Pirates scored four tries at home to title favourites Bristol on Sunday, but could not turn around a 12-point half-time deficit.
The Penzance-based side finished sixth in the second tier last term, with Cattle's co-coach Alan Paver guaranteeing the side will improve.
"We've just got to have a bit more belief from the off," said Cattle.
"Hopefully we can build on this - last season for us in the context of things was really successful, it's just building on that and building momentum now."