Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle wants more belief from players

Cornish Pirates trailed 20-8 to Bristol but almost pulled off a memorable comeback

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle has called on his squad to have more belief in themselves after two narrow defeats to start their Championship campaign.

Following an opening-day 29-28 loss at Ealing, Pirates picked up two points against Bristol but were beaten 31-29.

"Momentum is going to swing in a game and I think that's where we've just got to be a bit more on our metal," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We've just got to be comfortable with being under the pump a little bit."

Pirates scored four tries at home to title favourites Bristol on Sunday, but could not turn around a 12-point half-time deficit.

The Penzance-based side finished sixth in the second tier last term, with Cattle's co-coach Alan Paver guaranteeing the side will improve.

"We've just got to have a bit more belief from the off," said Cattle.

"Hopefully we can build on this - last season for us in the context of things was really successful, it's just building on that and building momentum now."