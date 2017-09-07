BBC Sport - Benetton Treviso coach Kieran Crowley hoping for consistent performances

Treviso coach Crowley hoping for stability

Benetton Treviso coach Kieran Crowley hopes a change of culture and a smaller than usual turnover of players will help his squad produce more consistent performances in the 2017-18 Pro14 season.

The Italian outfit host Ulster at Stadio di Monigo on Saturday after losing 34-3 away to Munster in their opening fixture last week.

Treviso and Ulster have both been included in Conference B for the revamped tournament and Crowley expects "an Ulster team who are always knocking on the door to bring a physical approach to the game".

