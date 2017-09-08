Pro14: Zebre v Scarlets (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Scrum V Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 57-10 Southern Kings

Pro14: Zebre v Scarlets Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Saturday, 9 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, live score updates on the BBC Sport website; highlights online and on Scrum V on Sunday

Scarlets have made three changes for their Pro14 trip to Zebre on Saturday, resting two of their Wales internationals.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny and lock Jake Ball stay at home while they are also without injured open-side flanker James Davies.

Will Boyde takes over from Davies with Johnny Mcnicholl switching to full-back and David Bulbring in for Ball.

Tom Grabham comes in on the wing as Mcnicholl switches roles.

The visitors hope to produce another high-paced display after seeing of tournament newcomers Southern Kings 57-10 in Llanelli last Saturday.

However, highly-rated Davies has undergone shoulder surgery and is absent for around three months.

Zebre lost 22-13 at Ospreys in their season opener and Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac says his side must be wary of the threat the Italian side pose.

"They have a new coach and the national coach in there helping them. This team that I saw on the weekend playing at the Liberty were very good," said Pivac

"Their ball-in-play time has increased from last season.

"They're going to pose a different challenge from last year I believe. They're going to be a dangerous opponent as we saw on the weekend."

Scarlets: Johnny Mcnicholl; Tom Grabham, Hadleigh Parkes, Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, David Bulbring, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, John Barclay (capt).

Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, Tom Price, Josh Macleod, Aled Davies, Rhys Jones, Paul Asquith

Zebre: Ciaran Gaffney; Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Boni, Tommaso Castello (capt), Giovanni D'Onofrio; Carlo Canna, Guglielmo Palazzani; Andrea Lovotti, Tommaso D'Apice, Dario Chistolini, David Sisi, David Sisi, Jacopo Sarto, Johan Meyer, Giovanni Licata.

Replacements: Oliviero Fabiani, Andrea De Marchi, Roberto Tenga, George Biagi, Derick Minnie, Marcello Violi, Serafin Bordoli, Mattia Bellini.

Referee: David Wilkinson, IRFU