Pro14: Munster v Cheetahs (Sat)

Ian Keatley replaces Tyler Bleyendaal at fly-half for Munster

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Cheetahs Date: Saturday, 9 September Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Latest score and result on BBC Sport website

Munster make one change in personnel for Saturday's game against the Cheetahs as Ian Keatley replaces Tyler Bleyendaal at fly-half.

Academy forwards Liam O'Connor and Sean O'Connor retain their starting roles after fine displays against Treviso.

The international contingent on the Munster bench includes Simon Zebo.

The Cheetahs welcome back Francois Venter from international duty while Robbie Petzer will start at fly-half with Clayton Blommetjies at full-back.

With Rosco Specman ruled out by injury, Sergeal Petersen switches from full-back to wing.

Rynier Bernardo replaces Justin Basson at lock for the South Africans.

Munster: A Conway, D Sweetnam, C Farrell, J Taute, A Wootton, I Keatley, D Williams; L O'Connor, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland (capt); S O'Connor, T O'Donnell, J O'Donoghue.

Replacements: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, J Ryan, F Wycherley, R Copeland, J Hart, R Scannell, S Zebo.

Cheetahs: C Blommetjies; S Petersen, F Venter (capt), W Small-Smith, M Mapimpi; R Petzer, S Venter; C Marais, J du Toit, J Coetzee; R Bernardo, R Hugo; P Schoeman, H Venter, N Jordaan.

Replacements: T van Jaarsveld, O Nche, T Botha, A Koster, G Olivier, T Meyer, A Mgijima, R Benjamin.