Pro14: Connacht v Southern Kings (Sat)

Tiernan O'Halloran's inclusion at full-back means Darragh Leader switches to wing

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Southern Kings Date: Saturday, 9 September Venue: Sportsground, Galway Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Connacht coach Kieran Keane has made three changes for Saturday's Pro14 game against the Southern Kings in Galway.

Ireland full-back Tiernan O'Halloran's inclusion sees Darragh Leader switching to wing to Cian Kelleher's exclusion.

Tom Farrell replaces Eoin Griffin at centre with flanker Sean O'Brien taking over from Eoghan Masterson.

Connacht were beaten 18-12 by Glasgow in the home opener as the South African Pro14 new boys were hammered 57-10 by champions the Scarlets.

Despite that heavy opening defeat, Southern Kings coach Deon Davids makes only one change to his starting team with Godlen Masimla replacing Rudi van Rooyen at scrum-half.

The Southern Kings have spent all this week in Galway preparing for Saturday's game.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; D Leader, T Farrell, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; U Dillane, J Cannon; S O'Brien, J Butler, J Muldoon.

Replacements: D Heffernan, D Coulson, C Carey, Q Roux, E Masterson, C Blade, S Crosbie, E Griffin.

Southern Kings: M Banda; Y Penxe, B Klaasen, L Vulindlu, S Sithole; K Coleman, G Masimla; S Ferreira, M Willemse (capt), R de Klerk; J van Vuuren, D van Schalkwyk; K Majola, V Sekekete, A Ntsila.

Replacement: S Coetzee, L Pupuma, M Dreyer/E Swanepoel, B de Wee, S Mdaka, R van Rooyen, O Zono, J Nel.