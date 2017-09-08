Edinburgh 35-18 Dragons: Richard Cockerill - 'It was far from comfortable'

Media playback is not supported on this device Pro14 highlights: Edinburgh 35-18 Dragons

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill could not hide his disappointment at a "sloppy" display against Dragons despite his side's second straight win.

The capital side trailed early on but rallied with tries from Blair Kinghorn and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne to lead 20-9.

But Gavin Henson brought the Dragons to within two points before two late tries sealed a bonus-point victory.

"I'm delighted with the win, a great five points, but pretty disappointed with how we performed," Cockerill said.

"We were inaccurate, defensively we were poor, our set-piece early on was poor. We should have controlled the game better - we let them back in and they could have won it.

"In the end it looks a comfortable win but it was far from that. We just invited them into the game but that happens; this side is still learning."

Edinburgh opened their Pro14 campaign with a 20-10 win at Cardiff Blues last week, but they had only 18% possession in the first quarter on Friday as the Dragons dominated, yet had only a 6-0 lead to show for it.

Edinburgh celebrate Robbie Freuan's late try which brought a bonus point against Dragons

"We were very motivated last week to be very accurate away from home, and I thought we were a bit sloppy at the start tonight, and at other times, and that hurt us," Cockerill told BBC Scotland.

"But at 20-18 [after 65 minutes], the momentum was against us, we were ill disciplined, we gave away silly penalties that we didn't need to. Against a better team, that will cost us.

"But credit to the players, they got back on an even keel, got in front and never lost the lead.

"I am delighted with their attitude. We have worked really hard and they have the mental and physical resilience to do that. I am just frustrated with the concentration at times.

"But we are going to set the bar a bit higher than that. It is a great win on the face of it, but our standards should be better than that. My expectations are higher than that.

"We are going to be in on Sunday morning, we are going to work hard, we have got Treviso next Friday and we need to be better.

"We are all a bit disappointed and we have won with four tries and 17 points clear. But that is what I want from Edinburgh Rugby; I want that sort of mentality."