Rugby Championship: New Zealand come from behind to beat Argentina

Vaea Fifita was making his first start in his second Test

New Zealand v Argentina New Zealand (15) 39 Tries: Milner-Skudder, Liernert-Brown, Dagg, Fifita, McKenzie, Barrett Cons: Sopoaga 3 Pens: Sopoaga Argentina (16) 22 Tries: Sanchez Cons: Sanchez Pens: Sanchez Drop goals: Sanchez

New Zealand came from behind to beat Argentina and maintain their 100% record in the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks trailed 16-15 at half-time but recovered to seal a 39-22 win at Yarrow Park in New Plymouth.

Rookie flanker Vaea Fifita's try, while the home side were down to 14 men after Beauden Barrett had been sin-binned, brought the scores level at 22-22.

Until then, the Pumas were heading for a major upset and their first win over New Zealand in 25 attempts.

The victory puts the All Blacks top of the table, ahead of South Africa's match with Australia on Saturday.

Argentina, who joined the competition in 2012, lie bottom of the table of four nations, without a point so far.