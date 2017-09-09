WRU National League results

09 September, 2017

Swalec Championship

British & Irish Cup

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

Division Two East

Caldicott 10 - 42 Pill Harriers

Cwmbran 11 - 8 Senghenydd

Hartridge 14 - 16 Caerphilly

Nantyglo 14 - 59 Abercarn

Talywain 30 - 14 Garndiffaith

Ynysddu 19 - 24 Blackwood

Division Two East Central

Aberdare 35 - 11 Abercynon

Barry 32 - 12 Penarth

Cambrian Welfare 56 - 0 Cilfynydd

Cardiff Quins 17 - 22 Llanishen

Gilfach Goch 36 - 10 Llantwit Fardre

St Peters 34 - 7 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Division Two North

Abergele 5 - 41 Rhyl

COBRA 59 - 7 Welshpool

CR Dinbich 98 - 6 Llangollen

Harlech P - P Bangor

Newtown 22 - 29 Llanidloes

Shotton Steel 26 - 24 Wrexham

Division Two West Central

Brynamman 19 - 13 Cwmgors

Cwmavon 5 - 41 Taibach

Maesteg Celtic 18 - 8 Nantyffyllon

Nantymoel 23 - 36 Pencoed

Penlan 6 - 23 Morriston

Division Two West

Amman United 22 - 7 Llanybydder

Fishguard & Goodwick 21 - 28 Carmarthen Athletic

Mumbles 15 - 27 Loughor

Pontarddulais 10 - 3 Yr Hendy *Match abandoned due to injury*

Tumble 13 - 16 Pontyberem

Whitland 31 - 10 St Clears

Division Three North

Benllech 10 - 53 Nant Conwy II

Flint 27 - 28 Mold II

Machynlleth 27 - 9 Holyhead *Match abandoned due to injury*

Menai Bridge 25 - 8 CR Dinbach II

Rhosllanerchrugog 0 - 65 Pwllheli II

Division Three East A

Abertysswg 41 - 14 Fleur De Lys

Blackwood Stars 22 - 13 RTB Ebbw Vale

Monmouth 59 - 17 Oakdale

Newport HSOB 27 - 18 Machen

Tredegar Ironsides 17 - 28 Abergavenny

Division Three Central A

Cefn Coed 12 - 6 Gwernyfed

Llandaff North 15 - 15 Llandaff

Old Illtydians 19 - 53 Taffs Well

Pentyrch 24 - 21 Fairwater

Penygraig 6 - 17 Abercwmboi

Pontyclun P - P Treharris

Division Three West Central A

Bridgend Sports 34 - 24 Pontycymmer

Briton Ferry 12 - 36 Aberavon Green Stars

Bryncoch 31 - 11 Neath Athletic

Glais 25 - 29 Birchgrove

Porthcawl 14 - 3 Pyle

Swansea Uplands 24 - 12 Abercrave

Division Three West A

Aberaeron 7 - 18 Haverfordwest

Neyland 8 - 15 Milford Haven

Pembroke Dock Quins 14 - 41 Pembroke

St Davids 17 - 12 Llangwm

Tregaron 18 - 35 Cardigan

Division Three East B

Deri 24 - 14 New Tredegar

Hafodyrynys 24 - 6 Brynithel

Markham 13 - 11 Aberbargoed

Rhymney 10 - 43 Blaina

Rogerstone 17 - 33 St Julians HSOB

Division Three East Central B

Caerau Ely 26 - 35 Ferndale

Cowbridge 23 - 17 Llantwit Major

Hirwaun 11 - 25 Ynysowen

Old Penarthians 10 - 18 Canton

Tonyrefail 7 - 37 Treherbert

Tylorstown 34 - 11 Wattstown

Division Three West Central B

Baglan 31 - 16 Alltwen

Bryncethin 22 - 22 Glyncorrwg

Ogmore Vale 6 - 17 Cefn Cribbwr

Pontrhydyfen 12 - 35 Tonmawr

Rhigos 29 - 24 Banwen

Vardre 68 - 23 Crynant

Division Three West B

Llandybie 7 - 3 Llandeilo

Llangadog 10 - 55 Lampeter Town

New Dock Stars 0 - 19 Bynea

Penybanc 15 - 23 Betws

Penygroes 0 - 62 Nantgaredig

Trimsaran 3 - 22 Burry Port

Division Three East C

Crickhowell 69 - 14 Beaufort

Crumlin 14 - 28 Trinant

Forgeside 5 - 47 West Mon

New Panteg 17 - 10 Whiteheads

Trefil 18 - 12 Tredegar

Division Three East Central C

Brackla 7 - 31 Glyncoch

Cardiff Internationals P - P Cathays

Llanrumney 78 - 5 Sully View

St Albans 30 - 24 Cardiff Saracens

Division Three West Central C

Cefneithin 62 - 0 Furnace United

Cwmtwrch 17 - 18 Cwmllynfell

Fall Bay 11 - 32 South Gower

Ferryside 17 - 14 Pontyates

Panyffynnon 30 - 10 Cwmgwrach

Pontardawe 18 - 20 Tonna

Division Three East D

Cefn Fforest P - P Hollybush

Cwmcarn United 15 - 12 Old Tylerian

Girling 37 - 20 Bettws

Pontllanfraith 0 - 7 Newport Saracens

Tref y Clawdd 22 - 10 Rhayader

WRU Conference - East

Bargoed II 10 - 36 Pill Harriers II

Penallta II 26 - 3 Rhiwbina II

WRU Conference - West

Crymych II 48 - 5 Narberth II

