Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss and captain Andrew Trimble say mistakes hindered the team's display in the 21-14 away win over Benetton.

"We do feel that we left something out there," admitted Kiss, "We know the solutions and that is what we will work on."

"We probably didn't focus on the task at hand," added Trimble, "We made mistakes out there but we hung in there and this is a tough place to come."