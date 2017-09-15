Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Saracens

Vereniki Goneva scored nine tries for Newcastle Falcons despite missing much of the 2016-17 season through injury

Aviva Premiership Venue: Talen Energy Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 September Kick-off: 17:00 UTC, 22:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Winger Vereniki Goneva returns to the Newcastle Falcons side to face European champions Saracens in Philadelphia.

Sean Robinson and Nili Latu also start for the Falcons, in place of Will Whitty and Callum Chick.

Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Liam Williams make their first starts of the season for Saracens after Lions duty.

With George Kruis still out with an ankle injury, Nick Isiekwe makes his first start of the season at lock.

This will be the second Premiership match to be played in the USA. Saracens were involved in the first, beating London Irish 26-16 in New Jersey in March 2016.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Tait, Harris, Matavesi, Goneva; Hodgson, Takulua; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Wilson, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: S Socino, Mavinga, Davison, Witty, Hogg, Stuart, J Socino, Sinoti.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Farrell, Spencer; M Vunipola, George, Figallo, Isiekwe, Itoje, Rhodes, Burger, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Tolofua, Thompson-Stringer, Longbottom, Day, Wray, Wigglesworth, Tomkins, Maitland.