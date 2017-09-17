Premiership: Wasps 21-24 Harlequins
|Aviva Premiership
|Wasps (13) 21
|Tries: Wade, Cruse Cons: Cipriani Pens: Cipriani 3
|Harlequins (11) 24
|Tries: Yarde, Walker Cons: Smith Pens: Smith 4
Wasps had England internationals James Haskell and Danny Cipriani sin-binned as they lost to Harlequins to end a run of 20 Premiership home wins in a row.
Christian Wade scored to put the hosts ahead but Haskell was yellow-carded after an altercation with Joe Marler.
Quins edged in front with the extra man when Mike Brown fed Marland Yarde for a try but Wasps led 13-11 at the break.
Charlie Walker went over for Quins, Tom Cruse replied and with the score 21-21 Marcus Smith scored a winning penalty.
More to follow.
Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daly, Lovobalavu, Watson; Cipriani, Simpson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Symons, Rieder, Thompson, Hughes.
Replacements: Johnson, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Haskell, Hampson, Miller, De Jongh.
Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Walker; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward, Sinckler, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Robshaw, Clifford, Luamanu.
Replacements: Elia Elia, Lambert, Collier, Glynn, South, Lewis, Swiel, Sloan.