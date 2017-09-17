Premiership: Wasps 21-24 Harlequins

Marland Yarde scored Harlequins' first try

Aviva Premiership Wasps (13) 21 Tries: Wade, Cruse Cons: Cipriani Pens: Cipriani 3 Harlequins (11) 24 Tries: Yarde, Walker Cons: Smith Pens: Smith 4

Wasps had England internationals James Haskell and Danny Cipriani sin-binned as they lost to Harlequins to end a run of 20 Premiership home wins in a row.

Christian Wade scored to put the hosts ahead but Haskell was yellow-carded after an altercation with Joe Marler.

Quins edged in front with the extra man when Mike Brown fed Marland Yarde for a try but Wasps led 13-11 at the break.

Charlie Walker went over for Quins, Tom Cruse replied and with the score 21-21 Marcus Smith scored a winning penalty.

More to follow.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Daly, Lovobalavu, Watson; Cipriani, Simpson; Mullan, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Symons, Rieder, Thompson, Hughes.

Replacements: Johnson, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Haskell, Hampson, Miller, De Jongh.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Walker; Smith, Care; Marler, Ward, Sinckler, Merrick, Horwill (capt), Robshaw, Clifford, Luamanu.

Replacements: Elia Elia, Lambert, Collier, Glynn, South, Lewis, Swiel, Sloan.