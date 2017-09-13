Will Addison: Sale Sharks captain seeks 'consistency' from team

Newcastle celebrate their penalty try in the 13-12 win against Sale on Friday

Sale Sharks captain Will Addison is looking for his side to find some consistency ahead of Friday's home match with London Irish.

Sharks are 10th in the Premiership having lost their opening two games, the latest a 13-12 home defeat by Newcastle on 8 September.

"We just need that first win to get everything going," said Addison.

"We need to get into that really consistent productive mindset and converting our gains into points."

Sale were beaten by a late penalty try against Newcastle last time out, while their first game was a 50-35 defeat at Wasps.

"Everyone is just eager to put last Friday behind us and to try to get that first win at home. We're confident we can do that," added Addison.

"London Irish are a better team than they were last time they were in the Premiership so it is going to take a really good performance from us all, but it is a challenge that we are looking forward to."