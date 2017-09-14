Championship: Jersey Reds v Cornish Pirates

Jersey Reds beat Cornish Pirates in all three of their meetings last season

Jersey Reds props Roy Godfrey and Jake Armstrong come into the side, with Jake Woolmore and Leeroy Atalifo dropping to the bench.

Head coach Harvey Biljon otherwise names the same 22-man squad which beat Hartpury College last time out.

Cornish Pirates also make two changes from their narrow loss by Bristol, Pete Laverick and Matt Bolwell coming in.

Dan Koster and Alex Cheesman (hand) make way while Tom Duncan could play in his first game this term off the bench.

Jersey won both Championship meetings between the side last season by an overall margin of five points, while Pirates were also knocked out of the British & Irish Cup by the islanders.

Pirates coach Alan Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall:

"We've just got to make sure we get that journey correct and then get the guys in the right mental frame to take on Jersey.

"In our last two encounters, physically, they've matched us and beaten us in certain areas.

"They've had a little bit more change in personnel than probably they'd like but Harvey's a fine coach and I'm sure he'll have them up to speed and they'll be raring to go."

Jersey: Van Breda (capt); Pincus, Best, Ma'afu, Worrall; Cope, Hardy; Godfrey, Saunders, Armstrong, Voss, Sexton, Rogerson, Joyce, Pitman.

Replacements: Woolmore, Selway, Atalifo, McKern, Argyle, Dudley, Abrahams.

Cornish Pirates: May; O'Meara, Laverick, De Battista (capt), Moyle; May, Day; Walker, Cowan-Dickie, Andrew, Caulfield, Freeman, Cooper, Bolwell, Lawday.

Replacements: Judge, Keast, Lee, Duncan, Pope, Cargill, Koster.

