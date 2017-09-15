John Andrew's late try seals a comeback win for Ulster against last year's champions Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

Despite leading 12-3 early in the second half through four John Cooney penalties, Ulster twice fell behind in a thrilling second half.

Johnny McNicholl and British and Irish Lion Jonathan Davies scored for Scarlets either side of Jacob Stockdale's try, but Andrew's 77th minute winning score secured a table-topping victory for the home side, who were commemorating the fifth anniversary of the death of former player Nevin Spence.