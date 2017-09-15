BBC Sport - Christian Lealiifano dedicates Ulster's win over Scarlets to Nevin Spence

Lealiifano dedicates Ulster win to Nevin Spence

Australian fly-half Christian Lealiifano pays tribute to Nevin Spence after Ulster's Pro14 victory over Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

The province marked the fifth anniversary of the death of their former player, who passed away in a tragic accident along with his father and brother, prior to their 27-20 win over last year's champions.

Man of the match Stuart McCloskey and Ulster's Director of Rugby Les Kiss praised the team's fightback having twice come from behind in the second half.

Top Stories