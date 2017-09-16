Steve Tandy: Ospreys coach slams first half in Munster loss

Scott Baldwin, Dan Baker, Bradley Davies and Adam Beard of Ospreys look dejected

Guinness Pro14: Benetton v Ospreys Date: Friday, 22 September Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Sport app, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday

Ospreys boss Steve Tandy has accused his players of "not fronting up" and failing to "deliver anything" in the first half of their 21-16 home defeat by Munster.

They trailed 15-7 at the break and Munster survived their second-half fight back.

"Our application and attitude wasn't good enough," said Tandy.

British and Irish Lions Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Webb will return during coming games at Benetton and Cheetahs.

Losing to Munster was Ospreys' second tournament defeat after succumbing to Glasgow last week, following a lacklustre opening win over Zebre.

Tandy said: "I don't think we fronted up in the first half. Our application and attitude wasn't good enough.

Wales coach Warren Gatland (R) watched Ospreys lose to Munster alongside his backroom staff

"Our movement, speed into position - you name it, I don't think we delivered anything that we want to be as an Osprey in the first half.

"We'll have a few harsh words around Monday, but ultimately we know we've got to start winning games pretty quickly."

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate was back for the first time in 10 months after knee and shoulder surgery, but his planned return off the bench was thwarted.

James King's illness meant 2013 Lion Lydiate had to start against the Irish province.

"We probably would have liked to have brought him off the bench to ease him in, but James was ill," said Tandy.

And he was disappointed not to see more of fly-half Sam Davies in harness with veteran back James Hook in attack.

Hook scored a superb opening try and Tandy said: "I think it's a nice combination," but lamented the fact Davies, Hook and the rest of their backs "didn't get any real quality ball".

'It felt like playing away in Munster'

He added: "I don't think we fronted up defensively like we normally do, so all-in-all a pretty disappointing display for an Osprey.

"I know it sounds ridiculous - the working weeks have been pretty good.

"We felt in good shape and felt in good shape going to Glasgow and I thought for 50-60 minutes I thought we did play pretty well up there.

"And this has been a good working week, but we haven't delivered when it counts and that's probably the first 40 minutes.

"It felt like playing away in Munster as opposed to playing at the Liberty."

Tandy will now prepare his team for the trips to Italy and South Africa.

"We're taking 30 boys to Treviso and South Africa - Rhys Webb and Alun Wyn Jones will definitely be in that."