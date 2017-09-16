WRU National League results
- From the section Welsh Rugby
16 September, 2017
Swalec Championship
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
Division Two East
Blackwood 34 - 6 Abercarn
Caerphilly 15 - 32 Ynysddu
Nantyglo 10 - 41 Cwmbran
Pill Harriers 29 - 13 Garndiffaith
Senghenydd 28 - 26 Caldicott
Talywain 5 - 27 Hartridge
Division Two East Central
Aberdare 34 - 6 Barry
Cilfynydd 27 - 21 Abercynon
Llanishen P - P Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Llantwit Fardre 17 - 27 Cardiff Quins
Penarth 5 - 38 Gilfach Goch
St Peters 18 - 16 Cambrian Welfare
Division Two West Central
Cwmgors 6 - 42 Nantyffyllon
Maesteg Celtic 29 - 15 Penlan
Morriston 16 - 3 Cwmavon
Pencoed 19 - 10 Brynamman
Taibach 11 - 10 Builth Wells
Ystradgynlais 26 - 20 Nantymoel
Division Two West
Carmarthen Athletic 3 - 6 Whitland
Llanybydder 12 - 16 Fishguard & Goodwick
Loughor 31 - 8 Amman United
St Clears 24 - 5 Pontyberem
Tumble 24 - 39 Pontarddulais
Yr Hendy 39 - 23 Mumbles
WRU National Bowl
Round 1
Aberaeron w/o Llandybie
Aberavon Green Stars 44 - 0 Ogmore Vale
Abersychan 16 - 50 St Julians HSOB
Bangor 18 - 17 Llangollen
Bangor University v Wrexham w/o
Benllech 23 - 17 Abergele
Betws 52 - 7 Cwmtwrch
Blackwood Stars 27 - 17 New Panteg
Blaina w/o Rhymney
Bridgend Athletic II 11 - 3 Brackla
Bridgend Sports 10 - 39 Porthcawl
Bryncoch w/o Baglan
Burry Port 61 - 27 Birchgrove
Caerau Ely 17 - 29 Univ of S Wales
Canton 13 - 19 Ferndale
Cardiff Medicals 7 - 19 Cardiff University
Cathays v Taffs Well w/o
Cefn Fforest v Cwmcarn United w/o
Cefneithin 41 - 7 Milford Haven
Chepstow w/o Beaufort
Cowbridge w/o Sully View
Crymych II P - P Newcastle Emlyn II
Crynant 15 - 30 Abercrave
Cwmllynfell w/o Fall Bay
Deri w/o Old Tyleryan
Dinbych w/o Holyhead
Ferryside P - P Cardigan
Fleur De Lys 17 - 49 Abercwmboi
Flint 85 - 0 Rhos
Forgeside 14 - 84 Malpas
Furnace United w/o Swansea University
Glais w/o Penygroes
Gwernyfed 50 - 0 Brynithel
Hafodyrynys 33 - 32 Llanhilleth
Harlech v Shotton Steel w/o
Haverfordwest 24 - 31 Pembroke
Lampeter Town w/o Pontyates
Laugharne w/o Narberth II
Llandaff North 22 - 9 Cardiff Saracens
Llandeilo 48 - 19 Bynea
Llandovery II 20 - 36 Neyland
Llandrindod Wells 10 - 51 Hirwaun
Llangadog 36 - 5 St Davids
Llangwm w/o TSD Lampeter
Llantwit Major w/o CIACS
Machen 24 - 13 Llanrumney
Markham w/o Tref y Clawdd
Menai Bridge 14 - 15 COBRA
Monmouth w/o Crickhowell
Nant Conwy II 100 - 0 Mold II
New Dock Stars 50 - 19 Cwmgwrach
Newport Saracens 24 - 14 Rogerstone
Newtown w/o Machynlleth
Oakdale 25 - 10 Glyncoch
Old Illtydians w/o Rhayader
Old Penarthians 5 - 75 Fairwater
Pembroke Dock Quins w/o TSD Carmarthen
Pentyrch 26 - 10 Treherbert
Penybanc 61 - 0 Pantyffynnon
Penygraig 42 - 7 Tylorstown
Pill Harriers II v Bargoed II w/o
Pontardawe 11 - 55 Swansea Uplands
Pontllanfraith 5 - 71 New Tredegar
Pontrhydyfen P - P Neath Athletic
Pontyclun 24 - 0 Rhigos
Pontycymmer 10 - 5 Bryncethin
Pwllheli II 24 - 10 Dinbych II
Pyle 26 - 5 Alltwen
Rhyl w/o Aberystwyth Univ
Risca II 28 - 10 Crumlin
RTB Ebbw Vale 18 - 25 Abertysswg
St Albans 30 - 47 Llandaff
Tondu II v Briton Ferry w/o
Tongwynlais v Cefn Coed w/o
Tonmawr 8 - 27 Cefn Cribbwr
Tonna 7 - 55 Glyncorrwg
Tonyrefail 24 - 22 Rhiwbina II
Tredegar w/o Bettws
Tredegar Ironsides 12 - 33 Abergavenny
Trefil 12 - 10 Hollybush
Tregaron 6 - 19 Nantgaredig
Trimsaran w/o South Gower
Trinant 27 - 26 Aberbargoed
Usk 79 - 5 Girling
Vardre 31 - 29 Banwen
Welshpool 14 - 47 Llanidloes
Whitchurch 7 - 34 Treharris
Whiteheads 24 - 22 West Mon
Ynysowen 18 - 23 Penallta II