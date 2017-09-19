Wayne Pivac: Coach says Scarlets will keep attacking style

Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies scored on his return to the Scarlets' team in Ulster

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac is adamant his team will maintain the free-flowing style that won them the Pro12 title last year.

Despite losing at Ulster in the Pro14 last Friday, the New Zealander says their philosophy will remain.

The defeat was the Scarlets' first in 10 games in the competition.

"We're not going to change the way we play, it's just the decision-making within that framework," said Pivac.

Scarlets, whose most recent loss before the trip to Ulster was against Leinster in March, will hope to hit back on Saturday at home to Edinburgh.

Pivac hopes the champions will have learned the lessons from their defeat in Belfast.

"We've gone a little bit ahead of ourselves in that first half which meant we put ourselves under immense pressure," he added.

"Let's face it, a top side in a big game would put us away by 20 points if you give them that much possession.

"We were just lucky on the night our defence held strong."

Evans' Wales hopes

Steff Evans scored two tries for Wales in their win over Samoa in June

One player who has benefited from the Scarlets' style is wing Steff Evans, who finished last season as the competition's top scorer.

After winning his first Wales cap on the summer tour of Samoa and Tonga, he is eager to build on the experience.

"It was a great honour for me to score the tries. It wasn't my best game, both games weren't really great, but obviously just to get the cap was amazing," said Evans.

"It [playing for Wales in the autumn] is at the back of my mind but, at the moment, I've just got to concentrate on what the Scarlets are doing and the loss on the weekend just brings us closer together.

"You've just got to concentrate on the basics and if the time comes then I'll step up but at the moment the Scarlets is what comes first."