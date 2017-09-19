Dragons sign versatile Bristol back Palamo as injury cover

Thretton Palamo, of United States, tangles with New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams at the 2016 Sydney Sevens
Dragons have signed versatile back Thretton Palamo from Bristol on a short-term loan deal to cover injuries.

The 28-year-old United States wing or centre, a former Saracens player, will be involved on Friday when Dragons go to Belfast to face Ulster in the Pro14.

South Africa full-back Zane Kirchner dislocated a shoulder in Dragons' win against Connacht last Friday.

Dragons boss Bernard Jackman said: "He is a really good athlete. He is powerful and strong."

