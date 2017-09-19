Kristian Dacey: Wales hooker in line for Cardiff Blues return

Kristian Dacey was called up as cover for the British and Irish Lions' 2017 tour of New Zealand but did not play

Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff Blues Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport app, highlights later online and Scrum V on BBC Two Wales on Sunday from 18:00 BST

Wales hooker Kristian Dacey is set to return for Cardiff Blues for the Pro14 trip to Connacht.

Dacey was Wales' starting hooker for the summer tour victory against Tonga but has missed Cardiff Blues' first three defeats of the season after suffering a groin injury.

"Kristian will be involved this weekend," said Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson.

"It is great to see him back in rugby.

"We know what a great player he is in terms of what he did in the summer tour.

"He has worked his way up in the pecking order and we have missed having the bulk of hookers to choose from."

Cardiff Blues captain Gethin Jenkins is still a couple of weeks away from returning from injury but flanker Ollie Robinson is available after signing on a short-term loan from Bristol.

Wilson also said new centre Jack Roberts is in line to make his Blues competitive debut after signing from Leicester in the summer, while United States international Blaine Scully is fit again after dislocating his elbow in April.