Alun Wyn Jones: Wales and British and Irish Lions lock back for Ospreys

Pro14: Benetton Rugby Treviso v Ospreys Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso Date: Friday, 22 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Alun Wyn Jones will be in a 31-man Ospreys squad for matches against Benetton Rugby in Italy and Cheetahs in South Africa.

Second row Jones has not played this season following appearances in three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in the summer.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb is also in line to play meaning Ospreys have all their Lions available again.

Ospreys have lost two of their opening three games on the Pro14 season.

Skills coach Gruff Rees says the rest of the squad should not be over-reliant on captain Jones when he returns.

"Sometimes we can look too much at Al and one or two others around the group," he said.

"As players and coaches, you've got to stand on your own two feet.

"I think we just expect Al to come back in and everything's going to be OK. I think that's a horrible thing to have to think and assume."

Jones' absence because of injury at the end of the 2016-17 season coincided with a dramatic decline in Ospreys' form.

He did return for the championship semi-final against Munster when Ospreys were beaten 23-3.

Ospreys will name an expanded squad for the matches in Treviso this Friday and Bloemfontein on 29 September which becomes, in effect, a mini-tour as they become the first Welsh region to play in South Africa in the expanded tournament.

Webb's return comes after speculation linking him with Toulon and Saracens, and the player confirmed he was in talks with the Welsh Rugby Union over extending his national dual contract with expires at the end of this season.

His Ospreys and Wales half-back partner Dan Biggar is leaving the region for Northampton in the 2018-19 season.

Rees says he does not think speculation will affect Webb.

"Rhys seems pretty comfortable," he said.

"He's put himself in a great place around the national game and the next World Cup on the horizon.

"I think he fits in with our aspirations and I think he's seen a system where he's learnt and developed from experienced scrum-halves in the past.

"There's a clutch of young nines who I really hope can learn as much as they can from Rhys in a long time ahead."