Iain Henderson set to be among replacements for Dragons match

Iain Henderson has not played since touring New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions

British and Irish Lion Iain Henderson is set to be among the replacements for Ulster in Friday's Pro14 game against the Dragons at Kingspan Stadium.

Henderson has yet to play this season but is likely to see some action off the bench as Ulster seek to extend their 100% winning start to the Pro14.

Charles Piutau should return after injury, with Jean Deysel also likely to be back for the Irish province.

Marcell Coetzee may not be available again until the game against Zebre.

Ulster travel to face the Italian side on 30 September, but for now all eyes will be on Friday's visit of the Dragons to Belfast.

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss says he has always had tough games against the Giants

"Charles trained well on Tuesday and should be fit to play but Marcell might be one more week. We will see about him and Jean at the end of the week," said Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss.

Henderson's fellow Lion Jared Payne is expected to be back for the trip to Zebre.

Louis Ludik may be rested for the visit of the Dragons as he recovers from head and knee complaints suffered in Friday's win over the Scarlets.

Deysel was named at number eight for Friday's hard-fought 27-20 victory, but was forced to pull out of the game after picking up a "minor eye trauma" in training the day prior to the match.

It was revealed on Monday that Rory Best will be out of action for four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring tear in training.

Craig Gilroy has been ruled out for three months with a stress fracture in his lower back.