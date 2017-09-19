BBC Sport - Chris Jones and Ugo Monye discuss the scuffle between James Haskell and Joe Marler

Marler and Haskell scuffle: The correct decision?

Chris Jones and Ugo Monye discuss the decision to sin-bin James Haskell after he was involved in a scuffle with England team-mate Joe Marler during Harlequins' victory over Wasps.

Wasps flanker Haskell said he retaliated because Quins' Marler choked him with his scrum cap and squirted water at him.

Prop Marler, who was not punished at the time, has been given a citing commissioner's warning, which equates to a retrospective yellow card.

Download the latest episode of 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly.

Top Stories