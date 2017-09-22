England: Four Lions players left out as Marcus Smith named in training squad

England's Kyle Sinckler played for the British and Irish Lions in the three-Test series against New Zealand

Four players who toured with the British and Irish Lions have been left out of a 33-man England training squad for a camp in Oxford this weekend.

Prop Kyle Sinckler, lock George Kruis, flanker James Haskell and centre Jonathan Joseph are not in the squad.

Uncapped fly-half Marcus Smith, 18, is included, as are flankers Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, who made their debuts in Argentina in the summer.

England play Argentina, Australia and Samoa in November.

Head coach Eddie Jones will name his squad for the autumn internationals on 26 October.

"This camp in Oxford is a really positive opportunity for the group to come back together and sharpen our focus and preparation ahead of our first match against Argentina," Jones said.

"This is our most important game this year and we want the players to come away from camp having trained well with a clear plan of how we want to play and win against the Pumas."

Joseph, Sinckler, Kruis and Haskell have all featured regularly under Jones, although Haskell and Kruis have only just returned from injury.

Sinckler played in all three Test matches for the Lions against the world champions, but Exeter's Harry Williams has been preferred as one of the tighthead props.

Harlequins' Smith, who only left Brighton College in the summer, was included in a 37-man squad for a three-day pre-season training camp in August.

Last month, England scrum-half Danny Care tipped his Quins team-mate for a bright future in the game.

Speaking to 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Care said: "The kid is special - he's incredibly talented.

"He's going to be very, very good. He just takes charge of a game effortlessly. So hopefully we can look after him a little bit."

Jones tried to play down Smith's inclusion and said: "He's going to be holding a lot of tackle bags. He's an apprentice. Don't get too excited."

Denny Solomona is absent after being reprimanded for a late night drinking session during the last England camp and there is no place for in-form Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni.

England training squad for Oxford camp

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)