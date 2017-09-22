Championship: Richmond v Jersey Reds

Jared Saunders played 23 times for Saracens across the Premiership, Anglo-Welsh Cup and European competitions

Jersey Reds hand a debut to ex-London Welsh wing Josh Hodson as one of three changes for their trip to Richmond.

Jason Worrall continues to deputise at full-back in the absence of captain Scott van Breda, while James Voss and Jake Woolmore also come into the side.

Dave McKern misses out through injury and Roy Godfrey drops to the bench, with Jared Saunders named skipper.

Richmond have lost all three of their Championship games this season, with just one bonus point to their name.

Harvey Biljon's Reds picked up their second win of the campaign at home to Cornish Pirates last time out, and are sixth in the table.

They did the double over Richmond last season but have several players sidelined, including Max Argyle, George Eastwell and Ross Adair.

Reds head coach Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey:

"We can be confident from our last two performances but more importantly we need to build on those performances, and we can go to Richmond and look to once again put on a good performance.

"We are missing key guys who would probably be starters for us.

"I think we're up to nine or 10 injuries and when you're only a squad of 34 it means you only have 24 to select from, so it's pretty tough."

Richmond: Kirby; Woodward, Mitchell, McLean, Freeman; Gabbitass, Jones; Cunnew, Phipps, Trenier, Warden (capt), Davies, Liston, Allcock, Parker.

Replacements: Grimstone, Goodrick-Clarke, Humfrey, Gibbs, Simpson-Hefft, Saysell, Tarrant.

Jersey: Worrall; Pincus, Best, Ma'afu, Hodson; Cope, Hardy; Woolmore, Saunders (capt), Armstrong, Voss, Sexton, Rogerson, Joyce, Pitman.

Replacements: Selway, Godfrey, Atalifo, Bartle, Nagle-Taylor, Dudley, Bryant.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.