Ulster's director of rugby Les Kiss picks out Rodney Ah You and Nick Timoney for special mention after his team's thumping 52-25 win over the Dragons in the Pro14.
The Irish province's fourth straight victory maintained their winning start to the competition as they moved to the top of Conference B after Leinster lost against the Cheetahs in South Africa.