Stephen Ferris backs Sean O'Brien's criticism of British & Irish Lions coaches
Stephen Ferris believes his former Ireland team-mate Sean O'Brien was "absolutely right" to criticise the methods of Warren Gatland's coaching team during this year's Lions tour.
Ferris said that O'Brien had spoken to him about the issue when they met during the Lions tour of New Zealand.
"He felt really fatigued going into a Test match and that should never be the case," said Ferris.