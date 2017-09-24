Darren Morris: Former Wales prop takes Dallas role

From the section

Darren Morris (R) helped coach Russia with fellow Welshman Kingsley Jones

Former Wales prop Darren Morris has been appointed as USA side Dallas RFC's director of rugby.

The 43-year-old, who toured with the 2001 British and Irish Lions to Australia, won 18 caps for Wales.

Morris played for clubs including Neath, Swansea, Leicester, Worcester, Cardiff Blues and Northampton.

His coaching roles include Russia forwards and head coach, Kuban director of rugby, Doncaster Knights player-coach and Griffins director of rugby.