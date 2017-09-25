BBC Sport - Billy Vunipola: England forward discusses his plans once he retires from rugby.

What will Billy Vunipola do when he retires?

Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola discusses his plans once he retires from rugby.

The back rower told Chris Jones and Ugo Monye that he would quite like to be a plumber or electrician.

Vunipola said: "It's something that I think will be the closest environment to a rugby environment."

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live's Rugby Union Weekly, 25 September 2017.

