Rob Horne: Australia international delighted to get first Northampton Saints tries

Northampton signed Rob Horne from Super Rugby side Waratahs

Centre Rob Horne was delighted to "get the monkey off the back" after scoring his first tries for Northampton Saints.

Horne crossed twice in Sunday's 40-25 victory at London Irish, Northampton's third successive Premiership win.

"I'm still finding my feet a little bit but it's been amazing so far," the 28-year-old told BBC Radio Northampton.

"It's such a different rugby experience, the tribalism of it, the passion you feel wherever you play, I've loved every moment."

The Australia international is forging a formidable pairing with England's Luther Burrell, who suffered a knock on his knee at the Madejski Stadium.

"I've just found it really easy on and off the field with him. We're still learning what we're after, but I think we complement each other quite well," he said.

"We're really pleased with that midfield partnership," added director of rugby Jim Mallinder.

"We're scoring some good tries, we look strong and powerful, and when you've got those two who can run hard it really gets you on the front foot.

"It means your forwards can get round the corner and they're running forwards as opposed to being on the back foot."

Mallinder described Horne's performance against the Exiles as "outstanding" in all facets of the game.

"To score those two tries, he knew where the line was and he wasn't going to get stopped or held up by anybody," he said.

"Defensively, he gives us a real edge, he's very good in terms of his communication skills, working with Luther, working with the other backs and he ran hard and was very, very good."