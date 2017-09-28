Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Saracens

Former Warriors captain Chris Pennell is on the bench and fit to make his first appearance of the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 29 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors boss Gary Gold makes four changes to the starting line-up as his side again seek a first Premiership win of the season at home to Saracens.

Will Spencer and Jonny Arr both return from injury, while Jamie Shillcock and David Denton also start, with full-back Chris Pennell fit to make the bench.

Saracens' Calum Clark makes his first start since moving from Northampton.

Jackson Wray replaces injured England number eight Billy Vunipola as one of eight changes from the win over Sale.

Centre Brad Barritt, winger Chris Wyles and fly-half Alex Lozowski are recalled, while Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Schalk Brits and Vincent Koch start among the forwards.

Warriors forwards Jack Singleton and Biyi Alo both line up for the bottom side against their old club in a pack that has flanker Denton making his first start for the club in place of Sam Lewis (neck injury).

Lock Spencer replaces Pierce Phillips who drops to the bench, while Arr returns from concussion in place of Peter Stringer at scrum-half and stand-off Shillcock replaces last year's match winner in this fixture, Ryan Mills (quad).

Match facts

Worcester are on a six-match losing Premiership run since beating Bath 25-19 at Sixways in April - but they ran out 24-18 winners, thanks to eight Ryan Mills penalties, when they last hosted Saracens at Sixways in February.

Warriors have picked up just one bonus point from their four defeats so far this season, while Saracens' only loss so far this season was 31-21 at Bath on the second weekend of the season.

Neither of Sarries' last two away wins have been at their opponents usual home grounds - against Newcastle in Philadelphia and Northampton at Milton Keynes. Their last victory on a genuine away ground was against Newcastle at Kingston Park in March.

Worcester: Adams; Humphreys, Willison, Te'o, Heem; Shillcock, Arr; Bower, Singleton, Alo, O'Callaghan (capt), Spencer, Denton, Faosiliva, van Velze

Replacements: Taufete'e, Waller, Milasinovich, Phillips, Scotland-Williamson, Kitto, Olver, Pennell.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Taylor, Barritt (capt.), Wyles; Lozowski, Spencer; Thompson-Stringer, Brits, Koch; Day, Kruis; Itoje, Clark, Wray.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Figallo, Isiekwe, Earl, Wigglesworth, Farrell, Tompkins.