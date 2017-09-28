Premiership: Sale Sharks v Gloucester

Jono Ross joined Sale Sharks from French Top 14 side Stade Francais this summer

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 29 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

South African forward Jono Ross will captain Sale Sharks for the visit of Gloucester on Friday as Will Addison is still ruled out by injury.

Summer signing James O'Connor could make his Sale debut after being named among the hosts' replacements.

Henry Trinder, David Halaifonua and Henry Purdy all return as Gloucester make six changes from the side that beat Worcester in their last game.

Forwards Richard Hibbard, Gareth Denman and Lewis Ludlow are also recalled.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We need to be much more accurate and better than what we were on Friday.

"We are going to keep on searching for that perfect match.

"On the bench there are going to be guys coming in who can use this game to showcase what they've got."

Teams

Sale: Haley; Solomona, James, Jennings, McGuigan; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, Tarus, Evans, Beaumont, Ross (capt.), B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Ostrikov, T Curry, Neild, Cliff, O'Connor.

Gloucester: Woodward; Halaifonua, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Purdy; Burns, Heinz (capt.); Ruskin, Hibbard, Denman, Slater, Thrush, Clarke, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Matu'u, Hohneck, Afoa, Savage, Rowan, Braley, Williams, Vellacott.

