Pro14: Tipuric home with expectant wife as Ospreys face Cheetahs

Justin Tipuric has made 52 Test appearances, one of them for the 2013 Lions against Australia and the rest for Wales

Pro14: Cheetahs v Ospreys Date: Friday, 29 September Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Highlights later online and on Scrum V on Sunday

Ospreys will be without Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Justin Tipuric when they face Cheetahs in the Pro14 in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The 28-year-old is at home with his wife, who is due to give birth.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: "Justin's back home. His wife is expecting their second child. We're out here for the week so he's going to stay back home."

Ospreys will become the first Welsh team to play in South Africa in this season's revamped tournament.

The Swansea-based team are hoping to avoid equalling their worst run in the competition.

Since beating Zebre 22-13 in the opening round, they have lost to Glasgow, Munster and, last weekend, at Benetton.

After the defeat in Treviso, Tandy said the run of results does not constitute a crisis.

They have lost three successive games and the last time they were beaten in four matches on the trot was in their inaugural 2003-04 season.

Tandy's side have also lost their last six away games and face opponents who are seeking a third successive win, after victories against Zebre and Leinster.

The last time the South African team did that was in the 2013 Super Rugby season.

Cheetahs: TBC

Ospreys: TBC

Assistant referees: George Clancy (Ireland), Cwengile Jadezweni (South Africa)

Citing commissioner: Marius van Rensburg (South Africa)

TMO: Johan Greeff (South Africa)

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)