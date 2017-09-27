Danny Wilson: Cardiff Blues head coach to leave at end of season

Danny Wilson was appointed Cardiff Blues head coach in 2015

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson will leave the region at the end of the season.

Wilson joined the Blues in 2015 following spells with Bristol, Scarlets, Dragons and Wales Under-20s.

The Blues have endured a tough season so far, losing three of their four Pro14 fixtures.

"It is disappointing that Danny has decided not to take up the offer of a new contract," said Blues chief executive Richard Holland.

"We will begin the process of finding a successor immediately and we will consult key individuals to ensure we make the right appointment for Cardiff Blues."

Wilson has been linked with a move to Northampton Saints but says he remains committed to the Blues for the rest of this campaign.

"This was obviously a very difficult decision to make and I am very grateful to Cardiff Blues for the opportunities they have given to me," he said.

"I will be fully committed to Cardiff Blues for the remainder of my time here and am now solely focused on this weekend's match with Munster."