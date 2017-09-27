Premiership: Leading coaches voice opposition to proposed season extension

The Rugby Players' Association "unanimously rejected" proposals for an extended 10-month Premiership season in March

Leading club directors of rugby have voiced their opposition to the proposed Premiership season extension.

In March, Premiership Rugby announced plans to lengthen the season to 10 months from 2019-2020 onwards, in order to reduce the overlap between international and domestic rugby.

The concept has already been widely criticised by some senior players on welfare grounds.

"My view is that longer isn't better," said Saracens chief Mark McCall.

He told BBC 5 live: "Let's look for a different way, a smarter way, to look after the competing demands."

Gloucester boss David Humphries added: "I understand the concerns the players have, and they are concerns we as a club would have as well.

"My own view is that it's difficult to lengthen it beyond where we are at, and yet retain that quality of competition throughout the season."

Premiership Rugby says the new structure will allow for more frequent rest periods during the season, but Northampton director of rugby Jim Mallinder has warned against reducing the length of pre-season as a consequence.

"I understand the principle of the global season and aligning the northern and southern hemisphere in terms of tours and dates, but I think we need to be very, very careful," he said.

"It's not just the physical load, it's the mental as well. Even if you have a week or so off in the season, it is not the same as stopping and not playing for a certain amount of time."

These sentiments suggest a lack of alignment within the English game, with club chairmen making decisions for commercial reasons which are not supported by coaches and players.

England captain Dylan Hartley has supported other senior internationals, including Billy Vunipola, who are concerned about the strain that will be put on players.

Strike action has not been ruled out if a compromise cannot be found.

"By extending the season, you are only going to get mentally and physically drained players," Hartley told 5 live.

"I think the guys need adequate rest, and I don't think extending the season helps that.

"I haven't seen the structure of it to comment any further, but my gut instinct is to say that player welfare is paramount, because without the players we don't have a game."