England Women to host three-match series against Canada in November

England have won 21 of their past 25 matches against Canada

England Women will face Canada in a three-game series in November.

The sides will play matches at Saracens' Allianz Park (17 November), Harlequins' The Stoop (21 November) and Twickenham (25 November).

England coach Simon Middleton hopes his team will build on a year in which they have won a Six Nations Grand Slam and reached the World Cup final.

He said: "We are looking forward to taking on Canada, a world-class side, in what will be a demanding series."

England, who lost 41-32 to New Zealand in the World Cup final, beat Canada during the International Womens Rugby Series in June.

They have won 21 of their past 25 encounters against the Canadians.