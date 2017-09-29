Pro14: Munster v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Conor Murray started all three of the British and Irish Lions' Tests against New Zealand in 2017, scoring in the second

Pro14: Munster v Cardiff Blues Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Live updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live scores on the BBC Sport website. Highlights later online and on Scrum V on Sunday

British and Irish Lions Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander are among nine Munster changes for Saturday's Pro14 visit of Cardiff Blues.

International front-rowers Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan make their first starts of the season.

Robin Copeland, formerly of the Blues, returns at lock, while fly-half Ian Keatley and centre Jaco Taute are back.

Centre Jack Roberts makes his competitive debut for Cardiff Blues as one of eight changes.

After a first win of the season in Connacht last weekend, the Blues recall Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans at half-back.

Wing Blaine Scully returns from injury to captain the team, while back-rower Olly Robinson gets a first start following his loan move from Bristol.

Matthew Rees is recalled at hooker, while James Down and George Earle form a new second row.

"We need to keep getting better every week, but having a win gives you a spring in your step and makes you look forward to the next game a little bit more," said Blues backs coach Matt Sherratt.

"Munster are one of the leading teams in Europe away from home and they're due to have their British and Irish Lions back playing.

"It's a really competitive championship this season and it doesn't get any more competitive than Munster away."

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Robin Copeland, Billy Holland, Peter O'Mahony (capt), Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Liam O'Connor, Stephen Archer, Mark Flanagan, Sean McCarthy, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Chris Farrell.

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Blaine Scully (capt), Jack Roberts, Willis Halaholo, Tom James; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Brad Thyer, Matthew Rees, Taufa'ao Filise, George Earle, James Down, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Corey Domachowski, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Macauley Cook, Lloyd Williams, Steven Shingler, Matthew Morgan.

Referee: Quinton Immelman (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (Ireland), Gary Conway (Wales)

TMO: Brian MacNiece (Ireland)