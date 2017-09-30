Dan Tuohy: Leicester Tigers sign Bristol lock on loan

Dan Tuohy has won 11 caps for Ireland, the first of which came against New Zealand in 2010

Leicester have signed Ireland lock Dan Tuohy on loan from Championship side Bristol until January.

The 32-year-old forward adds to the options in the second row for Tigers, with Graham Kitchener and Mike Fitzgerald both out injured.

Head coach Matt O'Connor said it was important to bring in a senior player during a key part of the season.

O'Connor said: "He's played extensively in the Premiership and European Cup, and brings a lot of experience."