Autumn internationals: BBC TV and radio coverage times and channels

Jonathan Joseph scored two tries in England's victory over Australia in December 2016

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the autumn internationals on TV, radio and online as England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland welcome southern hemisphere opposition.

Eddie Jones' England will hope to at least consolidate their current ranking of second in the world as they host Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

Wales welcome Australia, Georgia and world champions New Zealand to Cardiff before finishing the series against South Africa.

Scotland face Samoa, New Zealand and Australia while Ireland host South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

BBC TV has live coverage of Wales and Scotland's matches while BBC Two will show highlights of England's three fixtures.

BBC Radio 5 live's rugby team will bring you live commentary of every England match plus a selection of other games.

The BBC Sport website and app will feature all TV and radio coverage as well as live text commentary and reports of all matches.

BBC coverage times & fixtures

Times are GMT and subject to change.

Saturday, 11 November

Scotland v Samoa - 14:30 kick-off

Live on BBC One from 14:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

England v Argentina - 15:00 kick-off

Live on BBC Radio 5 live

Watch highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30 (repeated on Red Button from 22:00-24:00 and on BBC Two on Sunday from 13:00-14:00)

Wales v Australia - 17:15 kick-off

Live on BBC Two from 16:45 & BBC Radio 5 live

Ireland v South Africa - 17:30 kick-off

Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 18 November

Wales v Georgia - 14:30 kick-off

Live on BBC One from 14:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

England v Australia - 15:00 kick-off

Live on BBC Radio 5 live

Watch highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30 (repeated on Sunday from 13:00-14:00)

Scotland v New Zealand - 17:30

Live on BBC Two from 17:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Ireland v Fiji - 17:30 kick-off

Saturday, 25 November

Scotland v Australia - 14:30 kick-off

Live on BBC One from 14:00

England v Samoa - 15:00 kick-off

Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Watch highlights on BBC Two from 19:30-20:30 (repeated on Sunday from 13:00-14:00)

Wales v New Zealand - 17:15 kick-off

Live on BBC Two from 16:45 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Ireland v Argentina - 17:30 kick-off

Saturday, 2 December

Wales v South Africa - 14:30 kick-off

Live on BBC One from 14:00 & BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.