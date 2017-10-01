WRU National League results
30 September, 2017
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
TWO EAST
Caerphilly 38 - 13 Abercarn
Cwmbran 29 - 21 Caldicott
Nantyglo 14 - 35 Garndiffaith
Pill Harriers 15 - 21 Ynysddu
Senghenydd 0 - 17 Hartridge
Talywain 24 - 26 Blackwood
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 37 - 29 Cardiff Quins
Barry P - P Gilfach Goch
Llanishen 13 - 15 Cilfynydd
Llantwit Fardre 10 - 5 Cambrian Welfare
Penarth 21 - 22 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
St Peters 18 - 24 Abercynon
TWO NORTH
Abergele 10 - 20 Bangor
COBRA 32 - 3 Rhyl
CR Dinbich 22 - 19 Wrexham
Shotton Steel 45 - 14 Newtown
Welshpool 13 - 6 Llangollen
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Maesteg Celtic P - P Builth Wells
Morriston 17 - 22 Nantymoel
Pencoed 17 - 24 Nantyffyllon
Penlan 10 - 16 Cwmavon
Taibach 17 - 24 Brynamman
Ystradgynlais P - P Cwmgors
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 15 - 17 Pontyberem
Llanybydder 12 - 8 St Clears
Loughor P - P Whitland
Pontarddulais 22 - 20 Mumbles
Tumble P - P Amman United
Yr Hendy 33 - 18 Fishguard & Goodwick
THREE NORTH
Benllech 5 - 81 Pwllheli II
Flint 16 - 10 CR Dinbach II
Machynlleth P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Menai Bridge 18 - 24 Holyhead
Mold II 18 - 41 Nant Conwy II
THREE EAST A
Abertysswg 39 - 3 Tredegar Ironsides
Blackwood Stars 10 - 17 Oakdale
Chepstow 22 - 36 Fleur De Lys
Machen 19 - 17 Usk
Abergavenny 12 - 32 Monmouth
Newport HSOB 30 - 3 RTB Ebbw Vale
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cefn Coed 18 - 12 Llandaff North
Fairwater 19 - 10 Treharris
Llandaff 22 - 44 Old Illtydians
Pentyrch 17 - 28 Abercwmboi
Penygraig 27 - 24 Taffs Well
Pontyclun 18 - 8 Gwernyfed
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bryncoch P - P Abercrave
Glais 13 - 12 Pyle
Pontycymmer P - P Briton Ferry
Porthcawl 33 - 17 Aberavon Green Stars
Swansea Uplands 25 - 3 Bridgend Sports
THREE WEST A
Laugharne 38 - 3 Llangwm
Neyland 5 - 12 Aberaeron
Pembroke 79 - 14 Tregaron
St Davids 10 - 29 Pembroke Dock Quins
THREE EAST B
Brynithel 17 - 17 Rogerstone
Deri 21 - 10 Llanhilleth
Markham 15 - 10 Hafodyrynys
New Tredegar 6 - 33 Blaina
Rhymney 3 - 16 Aberbargoed
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 38 - 12 Wattstown
Canton 19 - 46 Treherbert
Hirwaun 16 - 27 Cowbridge
Llantwit Major 15 - 3 Tylorstown
Old Penarthians 20 - 12 Ferndale
Tonyrefail 28 - 5 Ynysowen
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Baglan P - P Tonmawr
Banwen 25 - 5 Crynant
Ogmore Vale 27 - 0 Bryncethin
Rhigos 10 - 7 Alltwen
Vardre 18 - 35 Cefn Cribbwr
THREE WEST B
Lampeter Town 12 - 18 Bynea
Llandybie P - P Penygroes
Llangadog 13 - 17 Betws
Nantgaredig 30 - 0 Trimsaran
New Dock Stars 17 - 10 Llandeilo
Penybanc 12 - 36 Burry Port
THREE EAST C
Crickhowell 16 - 27 West Mon
Forgeside 0 - 57 Trefil
New Panteg 31 - 16 Malpas
Tredegar P - P Trinant
Whiteheads 51 - 12 Beaufort
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 16 - 12 Sully View
Cathays 0 - 39 Glyncoch
Cardiff Internationals 7 - 41 Cardiff Saracens
Llanrumney 44 - 6 Whitchurch
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cefneithin 20 - 8 Pontardawe
Fall Bay 26 - 15 Pontyates
Panyffynnon 30 - 0 Furnace United
South Gower 34 - 27 Cwmgwrach
Tonna 6 - 19 Cwmtwrch
THREE EAST D
Girling 17 - 22 Abersychan Alexanders
Newport Saracens P - P Old Tylerian
Pontllanfraith P - P Cwmcarn United
Rhayader 0 - 39 Hollybush
Tref y Clawdd 12 - 3 Bettws
WRU National Bowl - Round 1
Ferryside P - P Cardigan
Pontrhydyfen 25 - 12 Neath Athletic
WRU CONFERENCE - EAST
Penallta II 22 - 31 Bargoed II
WRU CONFERENCE - WEST
Crymych II 18 - 21 Llandovery II
Narberth II P - P Bridgend Athletic II