WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

30 September, 2017

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details from the British & Irish Cup

Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup

Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl

Swalec Championship

View full Swalec Championship details

British & Irish Cup

View full details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

TWO EAST

Caerphilly 38 - 13 Abercarn

Cwmbran 29 - 21 Caldicott

Nantyglo 14 - 35 Garndiffaith

Pill Harriers 15 - 21 Ynysddu

Senghenydd 0 - 17 Hartridge

Talywain 24 - 26 Blackwood

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Aberdare 37 - 29 Cardiff Quins

Barry P - P Gilfach Goch

Llanishen 13 - 15 Cilfynydd

Llantwit Fardre 10 - 5 Cambrian Welfare

Penarth 21 - 22 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

St Peters 18 - 24 Abercynon

TWO NORTH

Abergele 10 - 20 Bangor

COBRA 32 - 3 Rhyl

CR Dinbich 22 - 19 Wrexham

Shotton Steel 45 - 14 Newtown

Welshpool 13 - 6 Llangollen

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Maesteg Celtic P - P Builth Wells

Morriston 17 - 22 Nantymoel

Pencoed 17 - 24 Nantyffyllon

Penlan 10 - 16 Cwmavon

Taibach 17 - 24 Brynamman

Ystradgynlais P - P Cwmgors

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 15 - 17 Pontyberem

Llanybydder 12 - 8 St Clears

Loughor P - P Whitland

Pontarddulais 22 - 20 Mumbles

Tumble P - P Amman United

Yr Hendy 33 - 18 Fishguard & Goodwick

THREE NORTH

Benllech 5 - 81 Pwllheli II

Flint 16 - 10 CR Dinbach II

Machynlleth P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Menai Bridge 18 - 24 Holyhead

Mold II 18 - 41 Nant Conwy II

THREE EAST A

Abertysswg 39 - 3 Tredegar Ironsides

Blackwood Stars 10 - 17 Oakdale

Chepstow 22 - 36 Fleur De Lys

Machen 19 - 17 Usk

Abergavenny 12 - 32 Monmouth

Newport HSOB 30 - 3 RTB Ebbw Vale

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Cefn Coed 18 - 12 Llandaff North

Fairwater 19 - 10 Treharris

Llandaff 22 - 44 Old Illtydians

Pentyrch 17 - 28 Abercwmboi

Penygraig 27 - 24 Taffs Well

Pontyclun 18 - 8 Gwernyfed

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Bryncoch P - P Abercrave

Glais 13 - 12 Pyle

Pontycymmer P - P Briton Ferry

Porthcawl 33 - 17 Aberavon Green Stars

Swansea Uplands 25 - 3 Bridgend Sports

THREE WEST A

Laugharne 38 - 3 Llangwm

Neyland 5 - 12 Aberaeron

Pembroke 79 - 14 Tregaron

St Davids 10 - 29 Pembroke Dock Quins

THREE EAST B

Brynithel 17 - 17 Rogerstone

Deri 21 - 10 Llanhilleth

Markham 15 - 10 Hafodyrynys

New Tredegar 6 - 33 Blaina

Rhymney 3 - 16 Aberbargoed

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Caerau Ely 38 - 12 Wattstown

Canton 19 - 46 Treherbert

Hirwaun 16 - 27 Cowbridge

Llantwit Major 15 - 3 Tylorstown

Old Penarthians 20 - 12 Ferndale

Tonyrefail 28 - 5 Ynysowen

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Baglan P - P Tonmawr

Banwen 25 - 5 Crynant

Ogmore Vale 27 - 0 Bryncethin

Rhigos 10 - 7 Alltwen

Vardre 18 - 35 Cefn Cribbwr

THREE WEST B

Lampeter Town 12 - 18 Bynea

Llandybie P - P Penygroes

Llangadog 13 - 17 Betws

Nantgaredig 30 - 0 Trimsaran

New Dock Stars 17 - 10 Llandeilo

Penybanc 12 - 36 Burry Port

THREE EAST C

Crickhowell 16 - 27 West Mon

Forgeside 0 - 57 Trefil

New Panteg 31 - 16 Malpas

Tredegar P - P Trinant

Whiteheads 51 - 12 Beaufort

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 16 - 12 Sully View

Cathays 0 - 39 Glyncoch

Cardiff Internationals 7 - 41 Cardiff Saracens

Llanrumney 44 - 6 Whitchurch

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cefneithin 20 - 8 Pontardawe

Fall Bay 26 - 15 Pontyates

Panyffynnon 30 - 0 Furnace United

South Gower 34 - 27 Cwmgwrach

Tonna 6 - 19 Cwmtwrch

THREE EAST D

Girling 17 - 22 Abersychan Alexanders

Newport Saracens P - P Old Tylerian

Pontllanfraith P - P Cwmcarn United

Rhayader 0 - 39 Hollybush

Tref y Clawdd 12 - 3 Bettws

WRU National Bowl - Round 1

Ferryside P - P Cardigan

Pontrhydyfen 25 - 12 Neath Athletic

WRU CONFERENCE - EAST

Penallta II 22 - 31 Bargoed II

WRU CONFERENCE - WEST

Crymych II 18 - 21 Llandovery II

Narberth II P - P Bridgend Athletic II

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured