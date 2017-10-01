Kyle Sinckler cited for alleged 'contact with the eye and/or eye area'

Kyle Sinckler (far) right is spoken to by referee Luke Pearce following the incident

Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited by an independent commissioner after being accused of eye gouging by Northampton's Michael Paterson.

The 24-year-old will appear before the Rugby Football Union's disciplinary panel on Tuesday charged with alleged "contact with the eye and/or eye area" of Paterson in Saturday's defeat.

If found guilty Sinckler could face a suspension of at least 12 weeks.

During the match Sinckler was punished only for removing Paterson's scrum cap.

The England and British and Irish Lions forward received an on-field warning and conceded a penalty after the incident was reviewed by the television match official at the time.